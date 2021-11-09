November 8th, 2021.
If you understand the word “Compliance” you know it means “Control”. They are showing their hand all the way.
One thought on “Biden Staffer Reveals the REAL Reason Behind the Mandates”
Going to do everything they can “to maximize compliance.” Sounds like sweet and complete communism to me. Step out of the box, you’re dead, unless, of course, you make someone else dead instead.
