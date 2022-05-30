Biden Suggests Having Federal Government Tear Down Robb Elementary School in Uvalde to Put Up New Building

Joe Biden reportedly told State Sen. Roland Gutierrez that he is looking into having the federal government tear down Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and replace it with a new building.

Biden arrived in Uvalde to meet with families of the shooting victims on Sunday.

Sen. Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, detailed the conversation that he had with Biden during an interview with KSAT 12.

The Democrat said Biden told him that “we’re going to look to raze that school and build a new one.”

Gutierrez welcomed the idea, saying “I can’t tell you how many little children that I’ve talked to that don’t want to go into that building. They’re just traumatized. They’re just destroyed.”

The senator added that Biden also told him, “I’m not going away … I’m going to bring your resources. … We’re looking to get real money for health care.”

Gutierrez interrupted a press conference from Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, demanding that he call a special session of the Texas Legislature to address the shooting.

“My colleagues are asking for a special session. You’re getting a letter tomorrow. We’ve asked for gun control changes. I’m asking you now to bring us back in three weeks,” Gutierrez said during the question portion of the press conference.

Texans are pissed off. These made-for-TV press conferences are not enough. I am demanding @GregAbbott_TX send us back to Austin for a special session on guns. It's time for action. #GunSafetyNow #DemandSpecialSession #BringUsBack #Uvalde #txlege pic.twitter.com/P6Cx4zo0D0 — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) May 27, 2022

The senator apologized for the interruption and claimed that it was not a political stunt.

“I’ve been here for three days with all of these elected officials. This county judge has worked his a– off. The mayor, the city council people, I don’t know how to express the loss of the families that I’ve talked to. And I know you feel it too. And we have to do something, man. Your own colleagues are telling me, calling me, and telling me an 18-year-old shouldn’t have a gun. This is enough. Call us back, man,” Gutierrez said.

The Texas Democratic Party issued a statement supporting Gutierrez following the interruption.

“Not one more child. Not one more teacher. Not one more Texan. We’re proud of our Democratic Leaders for standing up to Greg Abbott’s lies every chance they get, and the Texas Democratic Party joins their call for a special session to ban automatic weapons and pass life-saving legislation to end gun violence in Texas.”

Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke also interrupted a press conference to yell at Gov. Abbott on Wednesday.

