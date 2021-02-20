Biden suspends Trump’s EO barring foreign nations from interfering with US power Grid (specifically China) for 90 days without explanation

Last week Biden suspends Trump’s EO barring foreign nations from interfering with US power Grid (specifically China) for 90 days without explanation.

Suddenly all of Texas loses power. MSM pretends entire power grid runs off windmills like Texas is an Amish Farm in 1920.

Not even his own staffer can explain it and boy does she sound nervous when asked about it.

https://twitter.com/Dretchy/status/1362672418704211970

Coincidence?

