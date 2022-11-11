Biden: “Whether or not [the Russians are] pulling back from Fallujah and the, I mean…”
Reporter: “Kherson.”
Biden: “Kherson, the city of Kherson.” pic.twitter.com/v6ee2VJ62g
Posted: November 11, 2022
3 thoughts on “Biden Thinks Russia Invaded Iraq”
I made it to Biden thinks
Who knows? Maybe Russia will invade Iraq. Maybe diaper boy just lost his timeline in his dialog handed down to him by the communist committee running this country.