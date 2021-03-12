Biden Threatens More ‘Restrictions,’ Warns There Will Be Things You ‘Cannot Do Once Fully Vaccinated’

Daily Wire – by Ryan Saavedra

President Joe Biden was slammed online during his first primetime address where he spoke about the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as Biden continues to refuse to hold a solo press conference and has now gone more than 50 days without holding one, the longest of streak of hiding from media accountability of any president over the last 100 years.

During his address, Biden threatened to reinstate lockdowns if people “don’t stay vigilant,” and warned that there will be things that people “cannot do once fully vaccinated.”

“Even if we devote every resource we have, beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity. And national unity isn’t just how … politicians vote in Washington, what the loudest voices say on cable or online. Unity is what we do together as fellow Americans,” Biden said. “Because if we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track, please, we don’t want to do that again. We’ve made so much progress.”

“This is not the time to let up,” he said. “Just as we were emerging from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer is not the time to not stick with the rules.”

Before closing on #hope and #unity, Biden levels an implicit attack on conservative media and then threatens Americans who want to have their lives back: "If we don't stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track." pic.twitter.com/PLnQDIWJak — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021

Daily Wire