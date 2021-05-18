Joe Biden issued a threat Monday that those who choose not to get vaccinated against coronavirus will “end up paying the price.”
During a speech about vaccine distribution, Biden stated “If the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates go up – may see this progress reversed.”
“Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price,” Biden then added.
Watch:
PRES. BIDEN: "Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price." pic.twitter.com/qQ7cAyoYUW
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 17, 2021
Of course, many unvaccinated people have recovered from the virus, and so are naturally immune and choosing not to take a vaccine that is by definition experimental.
No matter, those people are the threat, apparently.
Biden’s latest comments come after he issued an ultimatum last week:
The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.
The choice is yours.
— President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021
5 thoughts on “Biden Threatens “Those Who Are Not Vaccinated Will End Up Paying The Price””
So a civil war that couldn’t be made calling us all racists and white supremacists , will now be done with those not vaccinated against the vaccinated
Got it
F you Biden
Well when we say DTTNWO we mean all whom participate in this treason at every level, since the Gov obviously is seeking with great abandon, a war with the American people who are not their slaves then so be it!
And for those that are not eliminated during this coming war, you will all be held accountable in our re-established courts
He needs to do the shit dance!
Bring it cnut.
Why do people care what teleprompter Joe has to say? It means nothing.
By the way, I believe the reason why this demented old man hasn’t been assassinated yet is because he’s more valuable alive than dead.
Think about it. If he died, that would mean the elite would have to find someone else, there would be civil unrest and China, Russia and the Zionists wouldn’t be able to manipulate and control our country like they are doing now.
As long as Joey is in office, they can use his age and weak status to manipulate the people and the country into doing whatever they want and they know they can get away with it as long as the people continue to play along because they feel sorry for him and all the elder abuse that he’s being put through.
It’s your classic Commie emotional manipulation scheme. “Please don’t interrupt the poor old man when he’s speaking. He’s been through so much. Let him say what he needs to say. He’s a brave old man doing a great service for his country. We should be proud and not criticize him.”
Nothing but a bunch of Commie horse shit.
It only makes sense to keep him in power. There’s no advantage to getting rid of him. It’s that simple. That’s why he’s barricading himself in the White House with more security and fortified barriers. They don’t want any Americans getting any ideas of removing him.