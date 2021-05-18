Biden Threatens “Those Who Are Not Vaccinated Will End Up Paying The Price”

Summit News – by Steve Watson

Joe Biden issued a threat Monday that those who choose not to get vaccinated against coronavirus will “end up paying the price.”

During a speech about vaccine distribution, Biden stated “If the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates go up – may see this progress reversed.”

“Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price,” Biden then added.

PRES. BIDEN: "Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price." pic.twitter.com/qQ7cAyoYUW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 17, 2021

Of course, many unvaccinated people have recovered from the virus, and so are naturally immune and choosing not to take a vaccine that is by definition experimental.

No matter, those people are the threat, apparently.

Biden’s latest comments come after he issued an ultimatum last week:

The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

