Biden to Announce ‘Partnership for Economic Prosperity’ in Americas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden is going to reveal his new economic partnership for the countries in the Americas, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
“At the opening ceremony of the Summit of the Americas, President Biden will announce the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, a historic new agreement to drive our hemisphere’s economy recovery and growth, and deliver for our working people,” the White House said in a statement.
The plan is designed to rebuild regional economies “from the bottom up and middle out,” the statement said.
The United States has expressed its commitment to cooperate with partners, focusing on the largest drivers of growth and finding new tools to face different challenges, the statement said.
The Biden administration will also develop climate-related industries and confront climate change, the statement said.
The Ninth Summit of the Americas is taking place in Los Angeles from Monday to Friday.
