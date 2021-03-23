Biden urges ban on ‘assault weapons and high-capacity magazines’ after Boulder attack

US President Joe Biden responded to the Boulder, Colorado grocery store massacre by calling for the urgent reinstatement of the Clinton-era ban on “assault weapons” and other stricter gun control measures

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour” to take “common sense” gun control measures, Biden said on Tuesday, even as he admitted not knowing much about the identity of the shooter, his motivation, or the weapons he actually used.

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again,” the president added.

BIDEN: "We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again." pic.twitter.com/mhZ4ANbhT3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2021

Ten people, including one police officer, were killed in the attack on a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on Monday afternoon. Police identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, 21, shortly before Biden delivered his remarks at the White House on Tuesday.

