US President Joe Biden responded to the Boulder, Colorado grocery store massacre by calling for the urgent reinstatement of the Clinton-era ban on “assault weapons” and other stricter gun control measures
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour” to take “common sense” gun control measures, Biden said on Tuesday, even as he admitted not knowing much about the identity of the shooter, his motivation, or the weapons he actually used.
“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again,” the president added.
BIDEN: "We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again." pic.twitter.com/mhZ4ANbhT3
Ten people, including one police officer, were killed in the attack on a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on Monday afternoon. Police identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, 21, shortly before Biden delivered his remarks at the White House on Tuesday.
https://www.rt.com/usa/518944-biden-ban-assault-weapons-boulder/
6 thoughts on “Biden urges ban on ‘assault weapons and high-capacity magazines’ after Boulder attack”
Of course he did
That was the purpose of the false flag
MIDDLE FINGER
Biden considering executive action on gun control, Psaki says
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-considering-executive-action-gun-control-psaki
That’s how they did it in Canada – Through executive order – now you can keep your AR15 but it has to be locked in your house and never allowed outside ever, and must be destroyed when you die. They are now talking about a mandatory buy back like they did in Australia.
Can’t stop an idea. and i got plenty. I also have an idea making machine. Please put me in business with your infringement.
I hear that
Good luck….. Don’t threaten, DO IT….then get to making it a reality…. So, we the people can show you elitist how nuts you really are and show the rest of the world, what happens when you step on snake….!