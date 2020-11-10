Posted: November 10, 2020 Categories: Videos Biden Voter Fraud https://rense.com//general96/voter-fraud.mp4 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Biden Voter Fraud”
DUFUS
(Laughing)
Is that Latin, or Greek?
This guy is never gonna survive the presidency. He’s way too old. Just look at how he speaks. It’s like listening to old person who loses his train of thought every 5 seconds. And this is the person who is supposed to run our country?
They are definitely getting ready to put Kamala Harris in place as the first female president. It’s so blatant, you’d have to be blind not to see it.