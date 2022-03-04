Biden Wants $10B to Protect Ukraine’s Border After Spending $6M Every Day to Not Build U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Breitbart – by John Binder

President Joe Biden is looking to spend more than $10 billion in American taxpayer money to protect the borders of Ukraine even as he spent $6 million every day to not build a wall along the United States-Mexico border.

On Thursday, Punchbowl News reported that Biden will request Congress approve $10 billion in “emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Eastern European allies” amid the region’s ongoing conflict.

Already, Biden has issued $350 million to help protect Ukraine’s borders.

Meanwhile, infrastructure at the U.S.-Mexico border has been neglected for over a year by the Biden administration. Immediately after taking office, Biden halted all construction of border wall, leaving materials to rust in the region’s desert-like weather.

In March of 2021, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Biden had been spending about $6 million every day in taxpayer money to not build the border wall. By July, Biden had spent $2 billion to not build the wall, with costs leveling out to about $3 million in taxpayer money wasted every day.

As Biden focuses attention on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the nation sees its own invasion where more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens arrived at the southern border last year — a record-setting figure of illegal immigration not seen before in American history.

Likewise, Biden has ensured that more than 530,000 border crossers and illegal aliens who arrived at the border last year were subsequently released into the U.S. interior. The figure is likely some hundreds of thousands higher, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has refused to reveal the official total.

This year, experts are predicting that Biden will again set a new illegal immigration record with more than 2.1 million border crossers and illegal aliens expected to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Hundreds of thousands of those arrivals are likely to be released into the U.S. interior.

In January alone, Biden released into the U.S. interior more than 62,500 border crossers and illegal aliens — a foreign population more than twice the size of Princeton, New Jersey; nearly twice the size of Lexington, Massachusetts; and more than six times the size of Jackson, Wyoming.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/03/biden-wants-10b-to-protect-ukraines-border-after-spending-6m-every-day-to-not-build-u-s-mexico-border-wall/