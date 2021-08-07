Posted: August 7, 2021 Categories: Videos Biden: “We have roughly 350 million people vaccinated in the US and billions around the world.” The News Junkie’s Archives Aug 6, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Biden: “We have roughly 350 million people vaccinated in the US and billions around the world.””
So, he don’t even know the number of the population of the country. How could he, when so many have been flooded in. Ha!! And I bet not even half of the population has taken the kill-shot. But that last bit: “Virtually no one’s died because of that vaccination.” Oh man, he’s actually saying the bio-weapon is saving lives!! Can’t believe they are still marching him out, presenting a fool to all the world. But cringe, the thought of Kamala in the wings!
.
Yep I can just see a hyena as “president”…you know what I mean… heck I was chosen in high school third place in the “funniest laugh” category among over 500 seniors… many said I laughed like a walrus or braying donkey! Commie’s laugh is…. satanic, really…. and now I’ll stop insulting hyenas!
He’s not vaccinated!
Prove me wrong / or how the kids say it today
“ change my mind”