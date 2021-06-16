Posted: June 16, 2021 Categories: Videos Biden: We yield our rights to the government Henry Shivley Jun 16, 2021 Taken from Joe Biden’s Press Conference After Putin Summit, June 16, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Biden: We yield our rights to the government”
Well, with that, I say, NO YIELD.
Wow, thanks for finding this, Henry.
Yield means heel. Cave. Surrender.
NEVER!!!!!!!!!!
I’m pretty sure nobody on this site is yielding anything to you and your international gangsters.
Man, did somebody mix up their conditioner with truth serum? For this crazy old puppet to say something truthful had to be painful.
But not everyone yields their unalienable Rights. Especially those who know them and what you sob’s have planned once they have been yielded.