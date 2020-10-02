Biden Won’t Condemn Antifa Terrorists – Says Antifa “Just an Idea” But Antifa.com URL Takes You to “Biden for President” Donation Page

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Democrat Joe Biden would not share that Antifa is a terrorist organization but the URL Antifa.com redirects to Joe Biden’s campaign donation page?

Last night during the first Presidential debate Biden stated that Antifa was an idea:

Antifa is terrorizing cities all over the country. Yet Joe Biden acts like they don’t even exist. pic.twitter.com/gpig1Ry6jc — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 30, 2020

The ironic thing is when you type in URL Antifa.com it leads you to the Biden fundraising page.

What a mess the Democrats have become.

