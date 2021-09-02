Biden’s Cover Up: Deep State Wipes Online Records of U.S. Military Equipment Given to Afghan Forces; Public Links to Reports About Quantities and Billions in Costs Are GONE

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

Several webpage links – detailing the cost and inventory of billions in high-tech weaponry that was handed to the Taliban – have been removed from federal websites at the request of the corrupt Biden regime.

The authoritarian decision for US agencies to hide the damaging public information comes as criticism continues to mount over their unprecedented disaster in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, OpenTheBooks.com founder Adam Andrzejewsk revealed that State Department officials recently told other federal agencies to scrub their websites of any official report with details about the $82.9 billion in US taxpayer funds that was spent arming and training Afghan forces over the past 20 years.

Dozens of online links to reports, published by multiple agencies, are now dead.

Andrzejewsk gave some noteworthy examples:

The deleted public information contained detailed accounting of everything the US had provided to Afghan forces, including over 200 military aircraft, 75,000 war vehicles, and 600,000 weapons – everything down to night vision equipment, hand grenades, and bullets were also accounted for.

Now, thanks to Jihad-Joe, America-hating Terrorists control all of it.

Taxpayers didn’t just pay for the equipment Biden handed to the Taliban, they paid for all of the reporting and audits that are currently being hidden now – US citizens have a constitutional right to be able to follow the money and hold Biden’s swamp accountable, but there is no transparency with these Commies.

The State Department acknowledged the agency had been pressuring other federal branches to take down the reports and claimed their cover-up was justified in a weak statement to the Washington Examiner on Wednesday.

“The safety of our Afghan contacts is of utmost importance to us. The State Department advised other federal agencies to review their web properties for content that highlights cooperation/participation between an Afghan citizen and the USG or a USG partner and remove from public view if it poses a security risk.” – State Department Spokesperson.

The claims of “security concerns” and possible “retribution” may sound credible at first – terrorists did just overthrew the country – but none of the information that was taken down included any names of US allies in Afghanistan that would be in danger if the information had been left up.

Using ‘security concerns’ as the excuse is even more unbelievable when you consider Biden’s Deep State provided the Taliban with a ‘kill’ list of Americans and allies who were attempting to reach evacuation flights at Kabul airport.

The Jihadists are trustworthy and should be relied on to cooperate, according to the Biden Regime.

Biden and the radical-leftists running his regime have been responsible for crisis after crisis since being fraudulently installed 8 short months ago.

The complete debacle in Afghanistan has exposed these traitors for what they are – Their charade is falling apart.

In other words – the cover up is on!

