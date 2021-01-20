Here’s the full list of Biden’s Day One executive orders, as described by the transition team:
-
- Launch a “100 Days Masking Challenge” and Leading by Example in the Federal Government
- Re-Engage with the World Health Organization to Make Americans and the World Safer
- Structure Our Federal Government to Coordinate a Unified National Response [to Covid-19]
- Extend Eviction and Foreclosure Moratoriums
- Extend Student Loan Pause
- Rejoin the Paris Agreement on Climate Change
- Roll Back President Trump’s Environmental Actions in Order to Protect Public Health and the Environment and Restore Science
- Launch a Whole-of-Government Initiative to Advance Racial Equity
- Reverse President Trump’s Executive Order Excluding Undocumented Immigrants from the Reapportionment Count
- Preserve and Fortify Protections for Dreamers
- Reverse the Muslim Ban
- Repeal of Trump Interior Enforcement Executive Order
- Stop Border Wall Construction
- Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians Presidential Memorandum
- Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation
- Executive Branch Personnel Ethics Executive Order
- Regulatory Process Executive Order and Presidential Memorandum
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/20/biden-executive-orders-rejoin-paris-climate-accord-revoke-muslim-ban.html
5 thoughts on “Biden’s Day One executive orders”
“Regulatory Process Executive Order and Presidential Memorandum”
WTF does this mean?
Word stew for the idiots
Baffle em with bullshit
Rearranging the corporation.
“Stop Border Wall Construction.”
Wow, comes right out with it. Just to see the words in print is an outrage. Here he is saying to American National families: “I ain’t protecting you or what you own. I ain’t protecting anything in our great land. It’s up for grabs.” How much more blatant can it be?!!
.
This has already happened…
Whiffie da Clown revokes cross-border permit for Keystone XL pipeline. Which means more jobs gone.