Biden’s ‘Disinfo’ Board Paused, ‘Scary Poppins’ Drafts Resignation

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

The Department of Homeland Security has ‘paused’ it’s newly created Disinformation Governance Board, after its head, Nina Jankowicz, was called out for being a Russiagate truther, and going full “libs of TikTok” with creepy Disney-themed songs in a fake British accent – lending to the nickname “Scary Poppins.”

https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1520044670193127426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1520044670193127426%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fbidens-disinfo-board-paused-after-scary-poppins-drafts-resignation

According to the Washington Post, the 33-year-old Jankowicz “was thrust into the spotlight by the very forces she dedicated her career to combating,” and has been “subject to an unrelenting barrage of harassment and abuse.”

Yes, because the head of a brand new Orwellian department shouldn’t be questioned.

Now, just three weeks after its announcement, the Disinformation Governance Board is being “paused,” according to multiple employees at DHS, capping a back-and-forth week of decisions that changed during the course of reporting of this story. On Monday, DHS decided to shut down the board, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. By Tuesday morning, Jankowicz had drafted a resignation letter in response to the board’s dissolution. -WaPo

On Tuesday night, DHS officials had an urgent call with Jankowicz where they gave her the choice to stay the course, even if the work was put on hold.

According to the report, “working groups within DHS focusing on ‘mis-, dis- and mal-information have been suspended.”

WaPo points to early tweets by journalist Jack Posobiec for launching what became an avalanche of attacks on the “Ministry of Truth.”

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1526941100044431361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1526941100044431361%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fbidens-disinfo-board-paused-after-scary-poppins-drafts-resignation

Jankowicz previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, and advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship. She also oversaw the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute.

She also sings erotic Harry Potter songs.

And she’s a fan of election interference:

NEW: Nina Jankowicz, who will head DHS’s new Disinfo Governance Board, is a fan of discredited dossier author Chris Steele’s thoughts on disinfo & helped dismiss the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020 by saying “we should view it as a Trump campaign product.” https://t.co/DE107BbFX6 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 28, 2022

According to a DHS spokesperson, “The Board’s purpose has been grossly mischaracterized; it will not police speech,” adding “Quite the opposite, its focus is to ensure that freedom of speech is protected.”

Let us guess, war is also peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bidens-disinfo-board-paused-after-scary-poppins-drafts-resignation