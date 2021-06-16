One thought on “Biden’s Earpiece Audio Feed ….. Biden Speech at the NATO Summit

  1. I just can’t believe they are parading him out there. It’s like an insult to the intelligence of the rest of the world. They must be saying, “Is this the best puppet you got? Don’t you think we can see his ineptitude?” Pitiful. And shameless. How much longer will this extra false charade hold up, even as we see it crumbling before our eyes?!!

