Biden’s Gun Control Pick For ATF Head Is Blocking People From Searching His Twitter Account

The Federalist – by Tristan Justice

President Joe Biden is preparing to nominate David Chipman, who is a prominent adviser to the anti-gun group launched by former Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday.

Chipman, likely taking his cues from past nominees whose past Twitter activism came back to haunt their confirmation proceedings, appeared to lock his account on the platform after the news broke of his appointment.

What is Biden’s ATF gun control pick hiding? pic.twitter.com/PAjsKDsd5l — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 7, 2021

The new administration’s latest nominee previously served 25 years at the ATF and became a special agent to lead the bureau’s Firearms Program, according to Fox News on Wednesday.

Fox News also reported the Chipman announcement will come alongside new calls for enhanced gun control in the aftermath of major shootings in Colorado and Georgia.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future,” Biden warned gun-owners in March.

Past tweets have become problematic for several of Biden’s nominees to high-profile roles in the young administration. Neera Tanden’s sank her chance to serve as head of the White House Management and Budget Office. Tanden is the president of the left-wing Washington D.C. think tank Center for American Progress and was caught deleting thousands of tweets after the announcement of her nomination. Frequent targets of the vindictive posts were even moderate Republican senators.

Biden’s pick for a senior role in the Justice Department, Vanita Gupta, was also haunted by past tweets throughout her confirmation process and apologized for the “harsh rhetoric” employed on social media “in the last several years.” Gupta’s nomination to lead the Justice Department Civil Rights Division is deadlocked in the Senate after a tie vote in the Judiciary Committee.

Biden selecting a new ATF head also comes on the heels of recent reporting that Hunter Biden likely lied on an ATF form, acquired by The Federalist, when in 2018 he purchased a handgun that later went missing, which would warrant an ATF investigation. Lying on the federal form would be a felony.

