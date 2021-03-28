Biden’s Illegal Migrants and Fake Refugees Are Being Flown Out Across America – 40% of McAllen, TX Air Traffic Now Migrants

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Biden administration is now flying the thousands of migrants out of McAllen, Texas.

According to Jenn Pellegrino from OAN — 40% of the traffic is illegal aliens, paid for by your tax dollars.

And, of course, no one knows about their COVID status!

We were sent this yesterday from a reader in Dallas:

Yesterday I flew on a commercial aircraft from DWF on a major carrier. A carrier who has removed small children from planes for not wearing a mask. I can’t believe what I witnessed. They are allowing migrants with NO ID to bypass TSA and fly. How is this safe? Could the be infected with COVID-19. Reports are many are. Could they be terrorists? How is this safe? They come with a Manila envelope escorted to a seat with a paper stating “Help I do not speak any English”.

