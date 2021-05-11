May 3, 2021
Pres. Biden’s immigration proposal — the U.S. Citizenship Act — result in the largest immigration expansion in U.S. history. The bill would result in 37 million green cards issued to new immigrants over the first decade — nearly 4Xs the number from any decade in history.
3 thoughts on “Biden’s immigration plan would add 37 million new immigrants over 10 years”
