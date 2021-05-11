Biden’s immigration plan would add 37 million new immigrants over 10 years


NumbersUSA
May 3, 2021
Pres. Biden’s immigration proposal — the U.S. Citizenship Act — result in the largest immigration expansion in U.S. history. The bill would result in 37 million green cards issued to new immigrants over the first decade — nearly 4Xs the number from any decade in history.

3 thoughts on “Biden’s immigration plan would add 37 million new immigrants over 10 years

  2. Just how stupid is this schmuck?
    he will probably propose a 4 trillion dollar study to see whats causing inflation to rise

    Reply

  3. Restore the Bill of Rights and the Common Law Courts, shoot and/or hang these treasonous bastards, and all this lunacy comes to an abrupt end.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*