Biden’s Labor Secretary Blocked Release of Records to Protect Convicted Child Rapist Police Union Boss

Joe Biden’s Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh blocked the release of records to protect a now-convicted pedophile police union boss when he was the mayor of Boston.

Last week, former Boston police union official and police officer Patrick Rose, 7, was convicted of raping six children over several decades. He plead guilty to 21 counts of child rape and sexual assault.

During his time as mayor, Walsh blocked records showing the city’s police department likely knew that Rose sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy in the mid-90s.

“After Rose’s 2020 arrest for child rape, the Boston Globe requested records of a 1995 police department investigation into sexual assault allegations against the then-patrolman. Walsh claimed he could not release the records because they would include the name of Rose’s victim. But months after Walsh stepped down to join the Labor Department, the city released the records, which conceal the victim’s name and show that an internal police investigation concluded Rose likely sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy,” the Washington Free Beacon reports.

After Walsh left to join the Biden Administration, his successor, former acting mayor Kim Janey, released the records almost immediately, showing the police union had pushed to reinstate Rose.

Rose has now been sentenced to serve 10 to 13 years in prison as well as 10 years of probation.

“You might have hurt me for three years straight, but now I’m getting stronger and stronger,” the youngest survivor said in a victim impact statement obtained by the Boston Globe. “Now, all the anger and hatred isn’t pointed towards myself. It’s pointed towards you.”

Rose was reportedly not the only abuser that Walsh protected in his role as mayor.

“A Boston police officer swore in an affidavit that Walsh was aware of domestic abuse allegations against former police commissioner Dennis White when the former mayor appointed him to the position,” the Free Beacon reports. “Walsh suspended White after the Globe reported on the accusations, but the mayor claimed he was unaware of the allegations. The Globe sought additional police records into White’s alleged abuse, but Walsh spiked the request.”

Patrick Semmens, vice president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, told the Free Beacon that “it certainly calls further into question Marty Walsh’s ability to oversee union transparency which he is now in charge of at the Department of Labor.”

