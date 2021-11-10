Biden’s Marxist Treasury Nominee Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Fossil Fuel Industry: “We Want Them to go Bankrupt if We Want to Tackle Climate Change”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden’s pick for Comptroller of the Currency, Saule Omarova, was born and raised in communist USSR.

She refuses to hand over her university thesis on Marxism she wrote when she was in school in the USSR.

In a newly uncovered video, Omarova admitted her goal is to bankrupt the coal, oil and gas industry in order to usher in a ‘green’ agenda.

“Here what I’m thinking about is primarily the coal and oil and gas industry. A lot of the smaller players in that industry are going to probably go bankrupt in short order, at least we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change, right?” Saule Omarova said in a clip uncovered by the American Accountability Foundation.

Omarova made the remarks during a “Social Wealth” seminar in March and was uncovered on Tuesday by the conservative research group AAF.

VIDEO:

Biden nominee Saule Omarova saying the quiet part out loud. On the oil, coal and gas industries: "We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change." pic.twitter.com/luMR2HEMK9 — BidenNoms, A Project of AAF (@bidennoms) November 9, 2021

Gateway Pundit