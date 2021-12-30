Biden’s Mass Release of Illegal Aliens into U.S. to Cost Americans $6.6B Annually

Breitbart – by John Binder

President Joe Biden’s mass release of illegal aliens into the United States interior is set to cost American taxpayers at least $6.6 billion annually, an analysis exclusively shared with Breitbart News reveals.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) analysis, shared with Breitbart News, dives into Biden’s record-setting year for illegal immigration wherein the number of encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border has surpassed the populations of many major American cities.

“The American public sees what is going on at the border and they are alarmed. But it is important for the public to understand why there has been such a dramatic worsening of the situation at the border,” FAIR President Dan Stein said:

The chaos along the border is no more transitory than inflation, despite what the president and his spokespeople might say. It is not due to external factors beyond the administration’s control. [Emphasis added]

The FAIR analysis points to Biden’s “litany of incentives put in place” for illegal aliens to come to the U.S. “combined with the simultaneous ratcheting down of interior and border enforcement.”

In particular, the number of border crossers and illegal aliens who have been released into the U.S. interior has skyrocketed more than any other metric, the FAIR analysis finds.

In Biden’s first year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more than 285,000 border crossers with a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration court at a later date. Another more than 50,000 border crossers have been released without an NTA, and potentially hundreds of thousands more have been released into the U.S. interior.

The statistic indicates that Biden has grown the Catch and Release policy by at least 2,300 percent compared to Trump’s last year in office when just 14,000 border crossers were released.

“Ongoing mass illegal immigration is the policy of the Biden administration and every action that has been taken since January 20 demonstrates that unchecked migration is their objective,” Stein said.

Strained resources at DHS, as a result of record illegal immigration, helped hundreds of thousands more illegal aliens successfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border over the last year than the year prior when Trump was in office.

For instance, in Fiscal Year 2020, DHS estimated that about 100,000 illegal aliens had successfully crossed the southern border without being detected by Border Patrol agents. In Biden’s first year, that total hit roughly 400,000, the FAIR analysis notes.

Combined, those illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior and those who successfully crossed the southern border will cost American taxpayers at least $6.6 billion every year in addition to the cost of illegal immigration.

“Considering that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has implemented [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] apprehension guidelines that forbid prosecuting illegal aliens in almost all circumstances, it’s a safe bet to assume that most of these illegal aliens will remain in the country long-term,” the FAIR analysis states.

Already, illegal immigration costs American taxpayers about $134 billion each year.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/12/29/exclusive-analysis-bidens-mass-release-of-illegal-aliens-into-u-s-to-cost-americans-6-6b-annually/