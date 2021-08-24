Biden’s Military Takes A Page From Nazi Germany — Now FORCING Troops To Wear Red Arm Bands If They Are Unvaccinated

EnVolve

Military personnel at a base in the south are now being segregated and forced to wear red armbands to signal that they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to multiple military sources, a Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, has implemented red armbands for unvaccinated troops and green armbands for vaccinated troops.

Blue bracelets are also worn by National Guard members to indicate that they have been vaccinated.

Troops “in the box” at Fort Polk who do not desire to comply with armbands due to concerns that it unduly coerces them to be vaccinated prior to FDA approval and a top-level military order are left with little recourse at this time. They are subject to discipline under the UCMJ if they refuse to obey direct orders.

“Army Troops are being forced to wear bracelets to segregate them as unvaxxed,’ Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck said on Twitter. “This should NEVER happen in America. I’m so disgusted I barely have words. I’ll be doing everything in my power to stop this lunacy. Who’s with me?” he asked.

https://twitter.com/Eatingwarrior01/status/1428446610057486338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1428446610057486338%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fen-volve.com%2F2021%2F08%2F23%2Fbidens-military-takes-a-page-from-nazi-germany-now-forcing-troops-to-wear-red-arm-bands-if-they-are-unvaccinated%2F

A second military member, who describes himself as being in the U.S. Air Force, came forward to say that he wore a blue wrist band. The Air Force member did not yet clarify upon questioning if the wrist band was for vaccinated or unvaccinated status, or if it was only during a quarantine phase.

A photo from the JRTC page on Facebook appears to confirm the red arm bands have indeed been put into place.

Becker News reached out to Fort Polk for comment and has not heard back at the time of publication. Freelance journalist Michele Blood, however, was able to obtain a comment from JRTC at Fort Polk via social media.

“What do the green arm/wrist bands signify?” Blood asked.

“[T] hey identify COVID vaccination status which allow our OCTs to have the ability to conduct any needed contact tracing quickly, providing a safer environment for the training rotation and the people who work to support it,” the JRTC Operations Group admin. replied.

While the military orders at a single base under a post commander may not seem to constitute an imminent social crisis, it may be a harbinger of things to come for the entire U.S. military and the American public at large. Thus, it is unsurprising to see some in the military compare the vaccine segregation to socially divisive practices seen in Germany prior to the Second World War.

A response to a post regarding JRTC and Fort Polk shows that the reaction from a section of troops has been heated.

Read the rest here: https://en-volve.com/2021/08/23/bidens-military-takes-a-page-from-nazi-germany-now-forcing-troops-to-wear-red-arm-bands-if-they-are-unvaccinated/