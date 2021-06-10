Biden’s New Rule Change Could Turn Millions of Gun Owners into Felons Overnight

For generations, advocates of private gun ownership have been fighting exhaustively through political channels to protect their right to keep and bear arms. Gun owners even have one of the strongest lobby groups in Washington, the highly disappointing NRA. Yet over the years, gun rights continue to diminish in America, despite the constant political campaigns by the NRA and politicians who claim to support gun rights.

The Biden Administration reportedly is wasting no time with its plans to outlaw certain firearms. Empowered by their big win over incumbent president Donald Trump, the current administration seeks to make illegal all stabilizing braces for handguns, a move which will certainly turn millions of peace loving gun owners into felons overnight.

As reported by The Reload, Biden’s executive action has resulted in a proposed rule change, submitted to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). According to the proposed rule change, any pistol which has a “stabilizing brace” effectively turns the firearm into a short-barreled rifle (SBR), which requires a special approval in the form of a tax stamp issued by the federal government at a cost of $200 for each rifle.

The rule is the result of executive action taken by President Biden. Biden has pressed for an aggressive expansion of gun-control laws since taking office but has made no progress on his legislative agenda on guns because the measures he wants can’t garner 60, or sometimes even 50, votes in the divided Senate. Instead, as part of his effort to bypass Congress and unilaterally impose new gun restrictions, he directed the Department of Justice and ATF to create proposals to ban so-called ghost guns and certain pistol braces in the aftermath of mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado.

To be in compliance with the new proposed rule changes, owners would have to destroy their pistol braces or modify their pistol barrels, making them longer, thereby turning their compact pistol into a rifle with an 16-inch barrel. According to The Reload, there are already an estimated 10-40 million pistol braces in use across America. It’s unclear if the newly proposed rule changes will be adopted by the ATF, and the public does have the right to weigh in on the matter. The Reload writes:

Once the ATF officially enters the proposal into the federal register, the public will have 90 days to submit comments for or against it. President Donald Trump withdrew a similar proposal on stabilizing braces submitted last year after receiving opposition during the comment period.

Opponents of the new proposed affront to civil liberties, specifically the right to defend one’s home, family, and property any way they see fit, are lining up to weigh in on the proposed changes.

A similar measure was proposed under the Trump administration and was adopted which banned bump-stocks, a certain type of stock with allowed for the rapid fire of AR-15 style firearms. However, anyone with a rubber band and 30 seconds of practice can get their ARs to work in rapid-fire mode.

Effectively, the federal government under Trump banned bump-stocks but failed to ban rubber bands, making the whole measure laughable by all accounts.

We at TFTP are unaware of anyone who has turned in their privately owned bump-stocks and are doubtful those who own stabilizing braces will comply with the new rules, but the chipping away at gun freedoms has been happening since the Reagan years.

