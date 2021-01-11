"Our priority will be Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American owned small businesses, women-owned businesses, and finally having equal access to resources needed to reopen and rebuild." — President-elect Biden pic.twitter.com/pIyDuhf5pH
— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 10, 2021
Posted: January 11, 2021
Categories: Videos
3 thoughts on “Biden’s Priority”
I guess it’s real “progressive” to prioritize assistance based on skin color and gender. Easy to spot the glaring omission.
.
What a racist piece of shit! The oy boys want to kill the white peoples businesses.
You liberal arsharts that voting for this puppet will get what you deserve.
It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out in lib-tard Marfa, where most of the small businesses are owned by whites, not Hispanics. And will these artsy-fartsies whine and complain to NPR (Marfa Public Radio) about it? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahah