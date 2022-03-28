Biden’s Secretary of State Blinken has Family Ties with George Soros

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Biden’s Secretary of State Tony Blinken has ties to George Soros through his parents. Now Blinken is being brought before an international court for his actions with Albania.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken is a total disaster. His actions in Afghanistan to turn over the protection of US troops in the country to the Taliban and hand over $84 billion in arms and military equipment and airplanes was the worst surrender in US history. It is the worst because it wasn’t necessary. It was a total disaster.

Now we are expecting a horrible deal with Iran worked out by Blinken that could be even worse. The worst deal in US history is coming perhaps this week.

The Southern border is a mess. The US is getting itself into a mess in Ukraine thanks to Blinken. How could Blinken be so terrible? The reason is that it appears intentional. There really is no other explanation.

We recently discovered information on what may help explain Blinken’s actons… his parents are close to George Soros.

President Trump’s former Senior Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy, Richard Grenell, penned an article in November of 2021 that was published by the ACLJ. This story begins with a tweet from Blinken.

Former President of Albania Sali Berisha’s corrupt acts undermined democracy in Albania. I am publicly designating Berisha and his immediate family members as ineligible for entry into the United States. We remain #UnitedAgainstCorruption with our partners in Albania. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 19, 2021

There was no reason for this act by Blinken. Also, Berisha is known as a man who stood up against communism in the former communist country. Berisha fought back.

It turns out Blinken’s parents are supporters of George Soros’s Open Society. Grenell writes:

Berisha has slammed the actions by the State Department as the work of radical Left billionaire George Soros and his Open Society, an organization that claims to promote transparency and human rights in the Balkans. The ACLJ and our international affiliate, the European Centre for Law and Justice (ECLJ), have been exposing Soros’s outsized, radical – and what some might call corrupt – influence on the world stage. Berisha’s claims regarding Secretary Blinken and Soros should not be dismissed so quickly. The U.S. Secretary of State’s parents, Vera and Donald Blinken, have repeatedly donated to Open Society, even creating a permanent endowment at a European-based data archive that carries their name – The Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archives. Congressman Lee Zeldin (NY-1), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, recently confronted Secretary Blinken on his sudden sanctioning of Berisha. Secretary Blinken conveyed little confidence when asked for justification, stating “I don’t have anything to share.” While Blinken offered platitudes of follow-up for the Committee, no such information, or evidence, has been submitted. The circle-back saga continues. At present, the only evidence we know of is Berisha’s staunch opposition to Soros’s political interference, which Mr. Berisha has decried as circumventing the rule of law and informal influence over the entire Balkans region. Mr. Berisha himself in 2017 called on major governments to investigate Soros’s role in regional politics and went so far as to encourage others to declare Soros “non-grata.”

Secretary Blinken now faces a new challenge to his authority in the form of international courts. Last week, the Correctional Tribunal of Paris announced that it would hear Berisha and his claim that Blinken has defamed his reputation by declaring him persona non-grata. And Berisha has a point. These U.S. travel sanctions that Blinken has used against Berisha are typically a move reserved for some of the world’s most blatant, evidence-backed violations of international norms and human rights, including that of the likes of Russian oligarchs. Yet Berisha has been a friend to the U.S. and has even been hosted by both Presidents Bush.

We’ll see what happens from this. What is sure is that Blinken is a total disaster unless your parents are close to George Soros and you want to destroy the US.

