Biden’s transition team has asked to confiscate all ammo from the soldiers

3 thoughts on “Biden’s transition team has asked to confiscate all ammo from the soldiers

  2. Did they comply?

    Why you so paranoid xiden?
    Winners don’t act like this , did you cheat and are afraid ,lol
    What a loser
    And I thought Trump was a piss ant loser
    ( he is )
    But this pile of shit takes the cake

    Cowards running our country

    Reply

  3. So then what’s the point of having the National Guard there, then? You expect them to protect him and the people with an expensive paperweight?

    Once again, bad guys have guns and don’t follow the rules while good guys don’t have guns and are expected to protect everyone.

    Communist America.

    Unfrigginbelievable….

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*