Biden’s transition team has revealed there is a very real fear that members of the national guard who support President Trump might kill Biden during the inauguration so they’ve asked commanders to confiscate all ammo and magazines from the soldiers. See photo: pic.twitter.com/WUp8FKj0DZ
Posted: January 18, 2021
Categories: Pics
3 thoughts on “Biden’s transition team has asked to confiscate all ammo from the soldiers”
(LAUGHING)
Paranoia, the destroyer
Did they comply?
Why you so paranoid xiden?
Winners don’t act like this , did you cheat and are afraid ,lol
What a loser
And I thought Trump was a piss ant loser
( he is )
But this pile of shit takes the cake
Cowards running our country
So then what’s the point of having the National Guard there, then? You expect them to protect him and the people with an expensive paperweight?
Once again, bad guys have guns and don’t follow the rules while good guys don’t have guns and are expected to protect everyone.
Communist America.
Unfrigginbelievable….