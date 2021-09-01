Biden’s Victory Speech

Biden: All the bad things that have happened wasn't MY fault — it was the Afghan people's fault. Their military sucked! pic.twitter.com/Jx4Ltb6Vd6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 31, 2021

After trumpeting the mission that killed 13 U.S. soldiers as having unfolded as "designed," Biden blames the Americans left behind in Afghanistan for putting themselves in this position, insisting it's likely many of them like it there. pic.twitter.com/VtbuZQukcU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 31, 2021

BIDEN: "I don’t think enough people understand how much we have asked of the 1% of this country who put that uniform on, willing to put their lives on the line in defense of our nation. Maybe it’s because my deceased son beau served in Iraq for a full year" pic.twitter.com/74vhZMfbaG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 31, 2021

https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1432789206762496004/