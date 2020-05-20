Big Brother COVID-19 “Contact Tracing” Involves Clintons, Soros

The New American – by Alex Newman

Under the guise of fighting the coronavirus, governments across the United States and beyond are partnering with shady organizations connected to the Clintons and George Soros to deploy Orwellian “contact tracing” schemes involving technology and tens of thousands of new government workers to track everyone. Families may be forcibly separated. And military forces and war-like rhetoric are already being used as the effort to shred all vestiges of privacy advances. At least one world leader even suggested putting microchips under children’s skin to track them.

In Congress, Democrat lawmakers are pushing a massive bill, H.R. 6666, to fund a national surveillance regime of “contact tracing” that would include sending swarms of government agents around visiting peoples’ homes. Known as the COVID-19 Testing, Reaching and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act, the unconstitutional legislation would pump $100 billion just in 2020 into tracing and quarantining anyone who may have supposedly been exposed to the virus. Prospects for passage remain unclear, but freedom activists are already gearing up for a fight.

The disgraced World Health Organization, meanwhile, has been advocating similar tracking schemes to facilitate the forcible removal of family members from their own homes, supposedly to deal with the virus. A “central part” of contact tracing will be to “remove” individuals from the comfort of their own houses and families if they become or might possibly be suspected of becoming sick, WHO “emergencies” boss Michael Ryan said in a bizarre UN press briefing outlining the unprecedented plan.

“At the moment, in most parts of the world, due to lockdown, most of the transmission that is actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household, at family level,” he declared last month. “In some senses, transmission has been pushed off the streets, and pushed back into family units. Now, we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick, and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner.”

Did you catch that? The WHO wants government bureaucrats invading family homes to search for suspected sick people so they can be removed from their homes and families. Adding insult to injury, the WHO bureaucrat later claimed that the virus might “never” go away. While President Donald Trump has blasted the WHO and cut its funding for serving as a propaganda mouthpiece for the mass-murdering Communist Chinese dictatorship, some American totalitarians have apparently been paying attention.

Ventura County, California, bureaucrats, for example, seem to have taken WHO Ryan’s message to heart. In a press conference that drew nationwide outrage, county officials there announced that they would be removing family members from their own homes based on “contact tracing” schemes if the homes did not have enough bathrooms. Other state and local governments promptly followed suit after that, with Democrat governors and mayors scrambling in an apparent effort to see who could come up with the most abusive and outrageous policies.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, a radical Democrat, boasted that contact tracing would be a “smart weapon” to be used on families — some of whom will be separated from each other, according to Inslee and other government officials. Job postings revealed that the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families was even seeking workers to “supervise” and “support” children in “Emergency Quarantine Centers.” It was not immediately clear what sort of medical care or treatments might be foisted on the children, or if their parents would be consulted.

