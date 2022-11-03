Big Brother’s Playbook

Substack – by Techno Fog

The federal government’s guidelines to counter “misinformation” and “disinformation” – what we might more accurately describe as Big Brother’s Playbook – has been released. The US government and its allies, including media gatekeepers and educational institutions and global corporations, have become the judges and juries of “misinformation.”

And Big Tech is their executioner.

According to recently-filed court documents in Missouri v. Biden that were made available by The Intercept (big hat tip to Lee Fang and Ken Klippenstein), “The Department of Homeland Security is quietly broadening its efforts to curb speech it considers dangerous.”

We’ve highlighted the key points of these court documents with screenshots below. Read it all – it’s especially relevant to the 2022 and 2024 elections.

DHS is “directly engaging with social media companies to flag MDM” (MDM is defined as mis-information, dis-information, and mal-information). It is doing so “Ahead of midterm elections in 2022” and is readying its efforts with eyes focused on 2024:

Read the rest here: https://technofog.substack.com/p/big-brothers-playbook