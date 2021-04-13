Big Green Is Back: Remington Ammo Plant Working 24/7

Remington Ammunition is back in operation, and its new president, Jason Vanderbrink, addresses consumers straight from the factory floor in his latest “Where’s the Ammo?” video above.

“Today, we’re in our American manufacturing facility in Lonoke, Ark.,” Vanderbrink said. “You’ll see that Big Green is back and stronger than ever.”

Following Remington Outdoors’ bankruptcy in 2020, Vista Outdoor, parent company of Federal Premium, purchased the Remington ammunition facility in Arkansas, along with most of Remington’s trademarks. Immediately following the acquisition, Vista sent a number of experienced managers down to the Lonoke facility to get production back on track.

The lack of consistent production at the Remington ammo plant is considered one of the elements in the perfect storm of supply chain issues that have plagued the ammo market through 2020 and into 2021.

“You know what? I am sick and tired of not being able to find Remington ammunition on the shelves,” he said. “We are fixing that. American manufacturing is about to roar, and Remington ammunition is back.”

Remington, one of the largest ammunition facilities in the United States, had difficulty obtaining the raw materials needed to fill its capacity. As a result, employees were laid off, machines were idled, all while domestic ammunition demand reached unprecedented heights. With Vista Outdoor’s management, production is flowing.

“Our workforce is doing fantastic, and our raw material suppliers have really come through, so now, Remington’s going 24/7, and everyone will get to enjoy the quality ammunition that Lonoke, Ark. makes,” Vanderbrink said.

Now under competent management, the Remington plant has a bright future ahead, and consumers can take a look at what’s rolling out from the factory at Remington Ammunition’s new website. As production ramps up, Vanderbrink highlighted the primary focus of the plant’s new management.

“It took 205 years to build this brand, and we will never, ever sacrifice quality,” he added.

