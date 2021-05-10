Big Pharma Creates COVID Vaccination Wristbands to Help Speed Up Checkpoint Passage

Global Research – by Sundance

Comrades, let it not be said the ministry of COVID compliance does not listen to the citizens. After considering the bad optics of armbands, due to negative historic references, the government is allowing the private sector to create a modern method of compliance with vaccination protocols.

To enjoy your new freedom the COVID Ministry is working on QR Code wristbands to speed up the vaccination checkpoint scanning process.

The wristbands will be connected to a secure governmental database so you don’t have to worry about your travel habits being tracked, and the governmental contractors have promised they will not use the data to monitor citizens. The government cares about you.

Your unique wristband may even come in a variety of colors so you can coordinate your outfits.

(CNN/Meredith) — New technology in the form of a wearable wristband could carry your COVID-19 vaccination card’s information and tell others around you that you’ve been fully vaccinated.

ImmunaBand is a blue silicone bracelet that has two purposes — first, it has a built-in QR code that carries your COVID-19 vaccination card’s information that can be used as a back-up for people who lose or misplace their CDC vaccination card. ImmunaBand’s second function is to show an outward display that a person has been fully vaccinated, thus making them safe to be near.

So how does it work? Wearers have to upload their vaccination cards for review before they can receive the band. The documentation is stored on a server compliant with medical privacy laws and the process is end-to-end encrypted, the company said in a news release. The company makes two bands — one with just the QR code, and another with the QR code plus the wearer’s name and type of vaccine they received. The bands are both priced at $19.99. That code can be scanned with a smartphone to prove vaccination, the company said. (read more)

Apparently a COVID vaccination card, a COVID vaccination passport, or a new COVID wristband are going to be needed as identification to enjoy the new freedom permitted by the state. However, don’t even think about asking for election ID’s for voting…. because, well, that violates all kind of progressive needs. Just sayin’.

