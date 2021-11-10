Big Pharma Payday: US Government to Purchase $1 Billion More in Merck’s COVID-19 Pill – That the Company Reportedly Sells for 40 Times More Than What It Costs to Produce

A recent international report of 64 studies shows Ivermectin has an 86% success rate as a prophylaxis and a 67% success rate in early treatment of coronavirus.

The results mirror the over 290 studies on hydroxychloroquine that have been reported over the past year.

The CDC, Dr. Fauci and the FDA ridiculed the use of the drugs to treat the China Virus despite their continued effectiveness in peer-reviewed studies.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the CDC’s decisions that resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans.

Now, as the vaccines continue to fail the US government is purchasing one billion dollars worth of the expensive treatment drug molnupiravir — similar to HCQ and Ivermectin but more expensive — from Merck and Co. Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeautics.

And Merck is reportedly selling the drugs for 40 times more than what they cost to produce.

It’s another big payday for Big Pharma.

The U.S. government will buy another $1 billion worth of the COVID-19 pill made by Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the companies said on Tuesday. The government in June agreed to buy 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir for $1.2 billion and is now exercising options to buy 1.4 million more. That brings the total secured courses to 3.1 million and worth $2.2 billion. Merck said the government has the right to buy 2 million more courses as part of the contract. The drug has been closely watched since data last month showed that when given early in the illness it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

