Big Pharma to Earn $124 Billion on COVID Vaccine Sales in 2022

Armstrong Economics

COVID-19 was the most lucrative virus in perhaps the history of pharmaceuticals. After receiving government (taxpayer) funds through Operation Warp Speed to develop these mRNA vaccines, the main players are raking in billions. This vaccine was never meant to eradicate the virus – the coronavirus will always exist and it’s here to stay. It’s a virus that’s contagious to both animals and humans. We could never completely eliminate the virus even if everyone wore protective suits indoors 24/7 and received ongoing vaccines.

They wanted you to believe that things would return to “normal” after the vaccine was available. It began as a one-time two-step vaccination process, and now there is a booster shot. Soon, there will be ongoing booster shots and whatever else Big Pharma has in store for us, up our rolled-up sleeves.

How lucrative has the vaccination been for Big Pharma? Sales are expected to double next year. According to the Financial Times, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are poised to earn $124 billion in sales in 2022, while AirFinity puts the number around $93.2 billion. Airfinity believes Moderna will earn $38.7 billion in 2022, while Pfizer-BioNTech will rake in $54.5 billion. This means that Moderna will generate 75% of all sales next year from the vaccine alone, while Pfizer will generate 64%. Both companies have stated they plan to raise the prices, and demand has gone up as our individual freedoms have gone down. None of the players involved have any plans to share their concoction; instead, taxpayers will be forced to provide poorer countries with pricey vaccines while Big Pharma collects billions.

Armstrong Economics