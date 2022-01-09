Bill Filed In Washington Would Authorize ‘Strike Force’ To ‘Involuntarily Detain’ Unvaccinated Families: ‘They Have Already Set Up The Internment Camps’

The Washington State Board of Health may soon amend state law to authorize the involuntary detainment of residents as young as 5 years old in Covid-19 “internment camps” for failing to comply with the state’s experimental vaccine mandate.

WAC 246-100-040, a proposed revision to include Covid protocol under the state’s Communicable and Certain Other Diseases act, outlines “Procedures for isolation or quarantine.” The measure would allow local health officers at “his other sole discretion” to “issue an emergency detention order causing a person or group of persons to be immediately detained for purposes of isolation or quarantine.”

Health officers are required to provide documentation proving unvaccinated residents subject to detention have denied “requests for medical examination, testing, treatment, counseling, vaccination, decontamination of persons or animals, isolation, quarantine and inspection and closure of facilities” prior to involuntarily confinement in quarantine facilities, the resolution states.

The amended law would also allow health officers to deploy law enforcement officials to assist with the arrest of uncompliant Washington residents.

According to W 246-100-040, “a local health officer may invoke the powers of police officers, sheriffs, constables, and all other officers and employees of any political subdivisions within the jurisdiction of the health department to enforce immediately orders given to effectuate the purposes of this section in accordance with the provisions of RCW 43.20.050(4) and 70.05.120.”

The “emergency detention order” legalizes the isolation and detainment of American citizens who fail to voluntarily comply with Covid gene therapy shots “for a period not to exceed ten days.”

However, a judge may extend the forced quarantine “for a period not to exceed thirty days” if the segregated individual or family persists to refuse vaccination.

WAC 246-100-040 was certified on October 25, 2019, months prior to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. The first confirmed case of Covid in the US was diagnosed in Seattle on January 20, 2020.

The Washington State Board of Health will hold a virtual public meeting on January 12 to discuss the application of W 246-100-040.

Scott Miller, a Washington-based Physician Assistant who runs a private pediatric clinic, lost his medical license in October for providing over tw0 thousand critically-ill Covid patients with Ivermectin, vitamins and other effective treatments.

Miller will provide testimony during the WSBH 8-hour Zoom meeting on Wednesday to warn against mandating the experimental shot for children and present data showing acute vaccine-related injuries and fatalities.

Still struggling with the ramifications of having his medical license revoked for saving lives, Miller wonders how many innocent families are going to have to flee the state to find basic freedom that was once ubiquitous in the states if this so-called emergency legislation is passed.

“I was up at 5:30 this morning. I got a call from a woman in Ohio whose husband is day eight [Covid-infected] just crying asking me, ‘Can you please help, we are desperate.’ It is devasting knowing that I could have easily treated him as I had hundreds of people outside of Washington prior to the emergency suspension of my license for prescribing life-saving therapeutics,” Miller told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview. “I can no longer actively help those families in need and it breaks my heart.

“I will frequently reach out to providers around the country that I consider heroes, asking if they will help intervene to save these innocent lives. If only the state medical investigators would look into the ‘quality of care’ or lack thereof within our hospital systems around our nation and question why over 700,000 Americans go to the hospital and never come home,” he said. “Supplemental oxygen and six milligrams of Dexamethasone has proven to be a catastrophic failure in mitigating acute respiratory distress syndrome. Yet, that is the primary treatment protocol across the country, even as patients decompensate and are statistically condemned to mechanical ventilation. “If this mandate goes through for the kids, it is horrifying. It’s not just to attend school – if a local health department official deems you to be out of compliance, you can be detained against your will. It’s the most reprehensible overreach of emergency power I have ever seen of out of everything that has been imposed on us – they have taken everybody to herd them like cattle, herd them like prisoners into their homes and tell them that this is for our good and the greater good. While the people that made these rules go out to dinner with their friends without masks and get on planes and fly to vacations. They are saying ‘I know it’s going to be hard to be deprived of breathing or miss Christmas with your family this year.’ But they don’t adhere to these mandates. We see pictures of them celebrating holidays in person with thier families. ‘Do as we command, not as we do.’”

“I had written several medical exemptions and mask exemptions for patients with known history of vaccine injury and respiratory issues. In this new unrecognizable America, medical providers are not only barred from appropriately treating thier patients for Covid, but now they are no longer able to provide legitimate medical exemptions, including those that have positive antibody tests. Any provider found writing medical exemptions is at risk for being investigated. State medical investigators will often ignore medical history, charge providers with dissemminating ‘disinformation/misinformation,’ and be deemed unfit to have a medical license.The pediatric physician assistant has provided countless mask exemptions for high-risk children with underlying respiratory and neurologic conditions. But exemptions are no longer accepted in the workplace or schools and won’t stop the contact tracers from detaining the non-compliant, Miller warns:

“The state has prioritized launching investigations into any practitioner that is courageous enough to appropriately care for their patients. If the practitioner’s plan of care diverts from the newly implemented restricted Center for Disease Control guidelines, they are at high risk of losing their license and livelihood.”

The Washington State Board of Health’s decision to conduct the meeting on involuntarily detaining purebloods on a Zoom call rather than a “dangerous” in-person forum makes holding members accountable even more of an uphill battle.

But patriots across Washington are putting pressure on two Republican board members, Gary Medvigy and Karen Dill Bowerman, to do the right thing.

There is a five-person committee. Medvigy and Bowerman are two very good people that may have followed the wrong science. That’s who I am basically going to be addressing at the meeting. If we can persuade this board to do the right thing and put our children first, our state will have hope. We are desperate for them to uphold the principles that our nation was founded on and preserve the freedom we have as parents and Americans to determine what goes into our children’s bodies. They have already set up the internment camps. I’ve seen photographs of them.

Washington’s Democrat Governor Jay Inslee is currently hiring a “strike team” to run the quarantine facilities.

“Isolation & quarantine strike team consultants” will earn $3,294 to $4,286 monthly for their services, according to a description posted in September at governementjobs.com, confirming the state’s plans for Covid encampment.

Strike teams will “provide for the needs of travelers” that stay at the facility, which is located in Centralia. The strike teams will also be tasked with “responding to emergencies, training contractors and new staff, and providing guest support as needed,” the job announcement explains.

Most of the population in Washington has been vaccinated, but the number of patients hospitalized for Covid-infection is suddenly and precipitously surging, proving vaccine inefficacy.

Gov. Inslee issued another threat to his unvaccinated constituents on Wednesday, warning new measures will be taken to address a 146 percent increase in cases in the past week and 46 percent increase in daily covid hospitalizations statewide omicron surge.

“Now is the time to re-double our efforts against this virus” he chided.

Yet, at least 76 percent of Washington, 5,793,378 people, has received at least one vaccine dose, while 5,193,988 people or 68% of Washington’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to USA Facts.

The state has also partnered with corporate retail giant Amazon to create a web portal to assure patients regularly test for Covid at home, The Olympian reports.

