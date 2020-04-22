Bill Gates’ 1997 Prediction: 2020 Extinction By Lung Attacking Virus





Truth Will Out Online

Apr 18, 2020

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Syrian Girl’s clip of Donald Trump talking about requiring an ID for shopping was taken out of context. POTUS was talking about the need for Voter ID and why it should not be a big thing since you need an ID for all sorts of things such as buying alcohol, so why not for voting.

The other day Syrian Girl, who by now probably long finished her PhD in chemistry in Australia, posted the following video summing up what we know about the history of the coronavirus. We know it but the Corporate Media does not. They skipped over the fact that this virus has CRISPR cutting marks where the HIV virus was spliced into it.

This video is original content produced by free-speech community-building and knowledge-sharing platform truthwillout.online based on an article published by the Video Rebel’s blog on https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/0…. Link to Syrian Girl video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWcoG…