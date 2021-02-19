Bill Gates Bankrolling Educational Organization That Says Math is Racist

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is bankrolling an activist educational group that believes math is racist and that arriving at an objective answer is an example of “white supremacy.”

Yes, really.

A conglomerate of 25 educational organizations called A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction asserts that asking students to find the correct answer is an “inherently racist practice.”

The organization’s website lists the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as its only donor.

“In fact, over the past decade, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded over of $140 million to a variety of groups associated with Pathway. Their “antiracist resources” are at the epicenter of a new training course for teachers offered by the Oregon Department of Education throughout the state,” reports National File.

“Three of the most prominent organizations receiving grant money from the Gates’ are The Education Trust, Teach Plus, and WestEd, all non-profit 501c organizations.”

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is bankrolling a group of activists who believe math is racist. They chide the “concept of mathematics being purely objective” as “unequivocally false” & argue focusing on the “right answer” is an example of white supremacy. https://t.co/ZdTx7WXhDm — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 18, 2021

A guidebook for teachers produced by Pathway called ‘Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Instruction’ ludicrously claims that mathematics “is used to uphold capitalist, imperialist, and racist views.”

Teachers are instructed to blame non-white students getting answers wrong on “white supremacist practices,” which are truly to blame for the “underachievement” of minorities.

As we have previously highlighted, following on from universities, schools have now become breeding grounds for this kind of intersectional insanity.

Earlier this week, we reported on how the principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents a manifesto that calls on them to become “white traitors” and advocate for full “white abolition.”

Last year, we revealed how children at an elementary school in Virginia are being taught that traits such as “objectivity” and “perfectionism” are ‘racist’ characteristics of “white supremacy.”

Meanwhile, school districts across America are eliminating grading standards in order to “combat racism”.

The move was announced in San Diego after it was revealed that just 7% of D or F grades are handed out to white students, while 23% went to Native Americans, 23% of failing grades went to Hispanics and 20% went to black students.

As Allie Beth Stuckley notes, “I don’t know. Maybe the people who don’t want black and brown kids to learn math correctly are the *actual* white supremacists.”

I don’t know. Maybe the people who don’t want black and brown kids to learn math correctly are the *actual* white supremacists. https://t.co/q54VFP1bv8 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 18, 2021

