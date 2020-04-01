Bill Gates Calls for Complete National Shutdown

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has called for a nationwide shutdown in an effort to combat the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Hill reports that Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist has called on a nationwide lockdown of the United States in an op-ed in the Washington Post. Gates states that he has spoken with experts through his charity who have stated that national policy would be more effective than multiple states issuing stay-at-home others while others remain open. Gates argues that the country needs a “consistent nationwide approach to shutting down.”

Gates writes in the op-ed: “Despite urging from public health experts, some states and counties haven’t shut down completely. In some states, beaches are still open; in others, restaurants still serve sit-down meals.”

“This is a recipe for disaster. Because people can travel freely across state lines, so can the virus. The country’s leaders need to be clear: Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere,” he added. “Until the case numbers start to go down across America — which could take 10 weeks or more — no one can continue business as usual or relax the shutdown.”

Gates also stated that while a vaccine for the virus could be available within 18 months, “creating a vaccine is only half the battle.” Gates wrote: “We can start now by building the facilities where these vaccines will be made. Because many of the top candidates are made using unique equipment, we’ll have to build facilities for each of them, knowing that some won’t get used.”

He added: “Private companies can’t take that kind of risk, but the federal government can. It’s a great sign that the administration made deals this week with at least two companies to prepare for vaccine manufacturing. I hope more deals will follow.”

States including New York, New Jersey, and Washington have all issued stay-at-home orders while other states have issued less restrictive guidelines.

