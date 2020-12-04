Posted: December 4, 2020 Categories: Videos Bill Gates caught on video admitting vaccine will CHANGE our DNA FOREVER. Food For Thought Jul 27, 2020 He’s experimenting with human beings like we are a tesr crop of GMO corn or barley! Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Bill Gates caught on video admitting vaccine will CHANGE our DNA FOREVER.”
poking me with that needle will definitely change his life , and his DNA
He wishes his poison would do that.
If he tells enough people he has that god-like power, they’ll believe him. He goes on from there, unabated.
That is until somebody near enough to his vileness can put an end to our misery.