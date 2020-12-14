.@BillGates on Covid: "Even through 2022” we should be prepared for life to not return to “normal”
Says “sadly" it’s "appropriate” for bars and restaurants to close over the next "four to six months" pic.twitter.com/cmDD8pv3XR
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 13, 2020
Posted: December 14, 2020
Categories: Videos
3 thoughts on “Bill Gates: Even through 2022 we should be prepared for life to not return to “normal””
Sadly, Bill Gates is still not being hung by a rope on public display.
Every country needs to help get rid of the disease, that being, you and your ilk.
Who even listens to this weirdo?!!
Shut down where Bill Gates makes his money,, watch his tune change