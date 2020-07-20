Bill Gates Hiding Like A Rat In A Hole – Billionaires On The Run

It’s been a while since the mastermind of the chemtrail pandemic has shown his whiskers, undoubtedly shaking in his boots while his security is hovering trying to protect their investment. After all, the man is the Bilderberg choirboy with his billions generated by millions of people who bought his Microsoft product, now trying to figure how to kill them all off.

Bill Gates and crew are slowly losing this pandemic con, and it’s becoming more obvious by the day, because if it was the other way around, he would be out there shooting his mouth off.

Ever since this clown showed up on the stupid box, shooting his commie mouth off, the public has slowly caught on to the deceit and misleading information by this treasonous clown and it obvious, millions refusing to abide by the idiocy.

Americans have been told so many lies, that the pandemic has turned into something that has wreaked havoc on the traitor’s plan. As I travel across America, more and more are saying no and fighting back. This puts the Bill Gates crowd into a tailspin, and gives the American National hope that all the bullshit is about to turn into a return to the original Bill of Rights, the 10 articles hundreds of thousands died to protect.

I said it once and I’ll say it again. “Bill Gates, GO TO HELL….” You and your commie friends will not subjugate the American National.