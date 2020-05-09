Bill Gates History of Vaccine Corruption Inflicting Harm and Death on Unsuspecting People in Poor Countries

Health Impact News – by Christina England

A recent petition asking for the U.S. government to investigate the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for crimes against humanity, already signed by over a half of a million people, shows that the activities of Bill and Melinda Gates are being looked at more closely by the public these days.

However, this is not the first time that Mr. Gates has received criticism for his dodgy dealings involving vaccination policies worldwide for more than a decade.

Gates Commits Crimes Against the Children of India

In 2014, an article that was published by the Economic Times of India, titled Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India? stated:

“In 2009, several schools for tribal children in Khammam district in Telangana — then a part of undivided Andhra Pradesh — became sites for observation studies for a cervical cancer vaccine that was administered to thousands of girls aged between nine and 15. The girls were administered the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine in three rounds that year under the supervision of state health department officials. The vaccine used was Gardasil, manufactured by Merck. It was administered to around 16,000 girls in the district, many of whom stayed in state government-run hostels meant for tribal students.”

Tragically, months later, many of the students had become ill and, by 2010, five of them had died.

Professionals and activists in India were so outraged by the situation that on October 29, 2012, activists Kalpana Mehta and Nalini Bhanot, along with Dr. Rukmini Rao, President of the Gramya Resource Centre for Women in India, filed a writ petition with the Supreme Court of India under Article 32 of The Constitution of India for Women. The petition was filed against:

Drug Controller General of India

Indian Council of Medical Research ( funded by Gates Foundation )

) State of Andhra Pradesh

State of Gujarat

PATH International ( funded by Gates Foundation )

) GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Limited

MSD Pharmaceuticals also known as Merck Private Limited

(Please note that GSK and Merck have also received funding from the Gates Foundation.)

The petition outlined a series of serious allegations regarding the HPV vaccines Gardasil® and Cervarix®. Petitioners Kalpana Mehta, Nalini Bhanot and Dr. Rukmini Rao reported that the two HPV vaccines were illegally brought into the states of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat and subsequently were administered to thousands of young, vulnerable Indian children before the vaccines were known to be safe.

The three petitioners told the court that even though the Indian government and the above organizations knew the HPV vaccines were of dubious value and of speculative benefits, they continued to allow a trial using both the Gardasil® and Cervarix® vaccines without regard to the potential endangerment of the lives of adolescent girls.

The petition outlined how the above organizations vaccinated tens of thousands of vulnerable girls aged between 10-14 years and then abandoned them without providing any information on potential adverse reactions, scheduling follow-up examinations, or offering post-vaccine treatment.

Petitioners stated that the unlicensed HPV vaccines only became licensed midway through the project:

“These vaccines had not been assessed with respect to safety and efficacy for the Indian population where adolescent girls are overwhelmingly anemic and malnourished. No steps were taken to ensure the health and safety of the girls. They were not screened adequately for contraindications. On the contrary, they were told that the vaccine had no adverse effects, not even those that were acknowledged by the manufacturers. Referral and treatment of serious adverse effects was not planned and as a result, private doctors and government hospitals were not aware that the girls coming to them in serious condition were subjects of vaccine trials. No monitoring of the program was done. No course correction was made. After vaccination, the girls were dumped with no follow up.” [emphasis added]

All girls were vaccinated by the U.S.-based NGO (Non-Government Organization) and PATH (Program for Appropriate Technology in Health).

As stated in the petition, the project was discontinued only after several women’s organizations reported:

Deaths among the participants

The use of vulnerable population

Lack of informed consent

The petitioners accused project leaders of falsification of the records and stated that the project had been carried out with severe lack of monitoring, stating that PATH and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as well as state authorities covered up the adverse effects and deaths that have been described in the petition.

In an interview, Kalpana Mehta told us that there had been gross anomalies in the death-related documentation, indicating a cover-up and that even the age of the girls who died failed to match the projects records. She said:

“The dates of postmortems were poorly documented and inaccurate and instead of being written on hospital stationary many had been written on plain paper without signatures.”

The fact that there was no parental consent is truly shocking, however, when you delve more deeply into the organizations that were behind this unethical vaccination experiment, you discover the possible reasons why.

One reason could have been the fact that, according the website TECHRIGHTS, the Gates Foundation had been found to be indirectly paying scientists to exaggerate vaccination needs.

If that was not bad enough, a document found on the World Health Organization (WHO) website titled Summary of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-supported HPV Vaccine Partner Activities stated:

“Harvard University, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), PATH, and the World Health Organization (WHO) are undertaking activities focused on preparing for HPV vaccine introduction in developing countries. These activities, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, represent a multifaceted, coordinated strategy for making HPV vaccines available, acceptable, and affordable to those most in need. Summaries of each organization’s goals related to HPV vaccine introduction and key milestones are outlined below.” [emphasis added]

Reading this document alone is evidence enough that the HPV vaccination experiment that took place in 2009 was largely funded by the Gates Foundation.

However, this was not the only alleged crime against the children of India that was funded by the Gates Foundation.

Children in India Given Oral Polio

It has been widely publicized that Bill Gates is on a mission to eradicate wild polio from developing countries.

In 2012, the CDC published a press release titled Update on Vaccine-Derived Polioviruses — Worldwide, April 2011–June 2012. They wrote:

“In 1988, the World Health Assembly resolved to eradicate poliomyelitis worldwide. One of the main tools used in polio eradication efforts has been the live, attenuated oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV). This inexpensive vaccine is administered easily by mouth, makes recent recipients resistant to infection by wild polioviruses (WPVs), and provides long-term protection against paralytic disease through durable humoral immunity. Nonetheless, rare cases of vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis can occur both among immunologically normal OPV recipients and their contacts and among persons who are immunodeficient. In addition, vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs) can emerge to cause polio outbreaks in areas with low OPV coverage and can replicate for years in persons who are immunodeficient.” [emphasis added]

They continued:

“VDPVs can cause paralytic polio in humans…” [emphasis added]

The CDC recommended that the best way to deal with this problem is mass vaccination. They stated:

“To prevent VDPV emergence and spread, all countries should maintain high vaccination coverage against all three poliovirus serotypes.”

Immunodeficiency disorders occur when the body’s immune response is reduced or absent. In other words, governments worldwide are actively promoting a vaccine that they know will cause millions of vulnerable, sick and immunodeficient children to develop vaccine-induced polio.

In order for governments to mass vaccinate more efficiently, they are fully backing the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a group that has made it very clear that their aim is to eradicate wild polio.

However, it appears that Bill Gates was ignorant of the fact that his efforts were causing tens of thousands of children to suffer from vaccine-induced polio.

The Rates of Vaccine-Induced Polio Soar

According to the Activist Post in 2010, the Polio Global Eradication Initiative, founded in 1988 by the World Health Organization, Rotary International, UNICEF, and the US CDC, (all organizations which are funded by the Gates Foundation) stated that there were only 42 cases of wild polio reported in India.

This all sounds impressive, until you realize that cases of vaccine-induced polio are reaching epic proportions.

In a paper published in the Medical Journal of Medical Ethics, authors Neetu Vashishi and Jacob Puliyel stated that:

“… while India has been polio-free for a year, there has been a huge increase in non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP). In 2011, there were an extra 47,500 new cases of NPAFP. Clinically indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly, the incidence of NPAFP was directly proportional to doses of oral polio received. Though this data was collected within the polio surveillance system, it was not investigated. The principle of primum-non-nocere was violated.”

With numbers of this size being reported, you would think that someone, somewhere, would have tried to stop the devastation.

However, instead of realizing what was happening and stopping the vaccination program in its tracks, governments worldwide, have instead, continued to support Bill Gates.

However, it appears that all is not well and that India may be losing confidence in Gates’ vaccination programs. Because in 2017, it was reported that India had decided to cut some of its funding ties with the foundation. See: India cuts some funding ties with Gates Foundation on immunization.

