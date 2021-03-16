Bill Gates just received a $3.5 billion bailout from the Biden “stimulus” package

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

Tucked away inside the Democrats’ “American Rescue Plan” is a $3.5 billion handout for billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates.

While tens of millions of Americans face job loss and eviction, the Microsoft co-founder is being given a massive cash infusion for his so-called “Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.”

Page 613 of the “stimulus” bill outlines that $3.75 billion will be made available to the Department of State “to support programs for the prevention, treatment, and control of HIV/ AIDS in order to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including to mitigate the impact on such programs from coronavirus and support recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus.”

Of this $3.75 billion, $3.5 billion is being awarded specifically to Bill Gates to help him “fight” AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, supposedly.

“While a paltry sum to a megabillionaire such as Gates, and paling in comparison to the bill’s other provisions, many of the billionaire critics would object to Gates being gifted with billions of dollars that he will nominally use for international projects,” writes Richard Moorhead for Big League Politics.

“Gates, one of the richest people in the world, has a net worth of over $137 billion dollars. There’s no reason to think he can’t simply fund his Global Fund project personally, with the Senate’s gift to the organization representing a small percentage of his personal wealth.”

Bill Gates is stealing American taxpayer money to fund his many “non-profit” front groups

Gates has amassed for himself so much financial wealth that he is now America’s largest landowner, having bought up sizeable gobs of our nation’s farmland to presumably turn into farm “factories” for genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Why the nation’s biggest landowner needs a “stimulus” paid for by American taxpayers is the question of the day, and one that all patriots should be asking their representatives right about now.

“Gates is a proponent of replacing organic meat with lab-grown imitations, even going so far as to demand that meat consumption be abolished in western, developed countries,” Moorhead warns.

“His Global AIDS fund project was created in 2002 to fight the circulation of diseases in third world countries.”

One of the last people in need of financial stimulation is Bill Gates. He should be the one sending stimulus checks to taxpaying Americans, many of whom he has robbed repeatedly through his many “non-profit” front organizations.

“He should immediately repay ever cent of the gift directly to the American taxpayer,” Moorhead agrees.

The only thing Bill Gates cares about besides himself is global depopulation. He has admitted this on many occasions, and that is exactly what all that cash will go towards accomplishing.

If Gates is able to steal enough of your tax dollars, which he appears to be successfully doing, then his endgame will be to reduce the world’s population down to what he considers to be more “sustainable” levels.

This will require injecting billions of people with “vaccines” that will sterilize them, or in some cases kill them. We are already seeing that happen with the “Operation Warp Speed” vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which are maiming and killing thousands.

“Bill Gates believes in socialism. He believes people don’t have the right to own property unless you’re an elitist like him, so why don’t we just take his money instead of us giving him our money?” asked one Big League Politics commenter.

Check out the following video of a TED Talk in which Bill Gates openly admitted that vaccines are used to reduce the global population:

Sources for this article include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

NaturalNews.com

NaturalNews.com

——————

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-15-bill-gates-received-billions-bailout-biden-stimulus.html