Philanthropist Bill Gates has been discussing mask mandates at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
"What is the downside of wearing a mask? You have to wear pants." pic.twitter.com/Kdh85YRuIn
— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 19, 2022
Posted: February 22, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Bill Gates on Mask Mandates: Why Do They Make You Wear Pants?”
Wow he must have had x5 boosters to come up with that utter BS. How did this moronic idiot get through this life the way he has ?
Oh that’s right, by lying cheating stealing murdering
DTTNWO! And nothing less…