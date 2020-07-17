Bill Gates Predicts 700,000 Victims from Corona Vaccination

Fort Russ News – by Jens Bernert

The US billionaire Bill Gates is a big player in the corona crisis and in the vaccination business in general, finances the WHO vaccination program to a large extent and wants to vaccinate all 7 billion people against COVID-19, including those already cured. In an interview with CNBC, Gates says that for every 10,000 people, permanent vaccination damage would occur and he expects 700,000 victims.



Towards the end of the short CNBC interview Bill Gates (1) says:

„We have … you know … one in ten thousand … ah … side effects. Thats … you know … way more. Seven hundred thousand … ah … you know … people who will suffer from that. So, really understanding the safety at gigantic scale across all age ranges – you know – pregnant, male, female, undernourished and existing comorbidities. It’s very, very hard and that actual decision of ‚OK, let’s go and give this vaccine to the entire world‘… ah … governments will have to be involved because there will be some risk and indemnification needed before that … ah … can be decided on.“

He expects 700,000 victims. And he’s the one who is massively promoting this vaccination, whereby „promoting“ is extremely euphemistic. So one can speculate about even more victims. These numbers are much higher than the actual number of victims caused by the corona virus, whether dead by or with Corona or „other victims“. Regardless of whether one takes the increased numbers of the RKI or numbers represented by numerous experts (2). According to Gates, this would mean 8,300 corona vaccination victims for Germany with its 83 million inhabitants. He calls this – death or permanent disability – „side effects“.

The responsibility and costs of compensation (as if it were so easy to compensate) for the vaccination campaigns should be carried by the states. Bill Gates has obviously learned to protect himself better (3-8). The price for this is the naming of presumed numbers of victims, but multi-billionaire Gates is probably quite sure that he will not be blamed by the media and politicians.

References:

