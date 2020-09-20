Bill Gates saying to Trump not to investigate vaccine safety


Apr 5, 2020
Bill Gates saying to Trump not to investigate vaccine safety.
In 2017, Donald Trump wanted to investigate the safety of vaccines. Bill Gates told him, “No, that’s a dead-end, that would be a bad thing, don’t do that.”

4 thoughts on “Bill Gates saying to Trump not to investigate vaccine safety

  4. Fck this jewkass
    Not only investigate him
    But trump and the whole friken lot of them

    And when We the people find them all guilty
    Line them up against the wall in Mexico and finish this shit once and for all

