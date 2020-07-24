Bill Gates Says “Multiple Vaccine Doses May Be Necessary” to Protect People from Coronavirus

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

This guy gets creepier by the day.

Bill Gates told CBS News that “multiple doses may be necessary” to protect Americans from the coronavirus — A disease that has a lower mortality rate in children than the seasonal flu.

Gates said this could require over 7 billion vaccinations given worldwide.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Wednesday that people could need multiple doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine to immunize themselves from the coronavirus. If necessary, the multiple doses could require more than 7 billion vaccinations to be administered worldwide.

“None of the vaccines at this point appear like they’ll work with a single dose,” Gates said. “That was the hope at the very beginning.”

Democrats will no doubt make this mandatory.

Multiple vaccine doses could be necessary to protect from coronavirus, Bill Gates says https://t.co/dZJa2UVJje — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 22, 2020

