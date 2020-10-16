"Given that we tell people to wear clothes, I don't think of it as some ultra-important freedom thing that there's another part of your body … we're asking you to cover up," says @BillGates on mask pushback in the US, calling it our "primary tool" for now in fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/UivhXZD0Id
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) October 14, 2020
Posted: October 16, 2020
Categories: Videos
3 thoughts on “Bill Gates Says Since We’re Told to Wear Clothes, It’s Not An “Ultra-Important Freedom Thing” That We’re Told to Cover Faces”
This guy just wont stop with this crap.
Mr. Gates – Some times you wear a neck tie, so lets just try this noose on for size. It covers the same part of your body.
Yeah we’re TOLD to do a lot of shit we should all stop fcking doing !!!
For one , we need to stop listening to this fcks opinions
So sick of one thinking they can tell others what they should do