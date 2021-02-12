Bill Gates says we must restrict online ‘anti-vaccine’ information to get more people to take the shot

Intellihub – by Shepard Ambellas

American business magnate Bill Gates appeared on Veritasium last Thursday where he said information that counters mainline vaccine rhetoric must be squelched to get more people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Microsoft CEO said he wants to limit free speech and made it clear that a group of experts should get involved and figure out a way to “slow down” the speed at which anti-vaccination propaganda travels on the Innerweb.

The 65-year-old philanthropist said: “… because social media is so new, figuring out how to curve that — you know — labeling it — restrict the speed of things that are titillating false [information].”

“We are missing some good ideas to not have this kind of scary phenomena like in the case of anti-vaccine things may slow down how quickly we get lots of people to take the vaccine and therefore extend the epidemic and cost us tens of thousands of lives.”

“I hope these conspiracy theories will go away — I don’t know what this will mean for the future,” he said.

Gates said there should be a specific person or group designated to draw the line on misinformation.

Gates does not have a medical degree and does not hold a license to practice medicine in any state.

Intellihub